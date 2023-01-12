(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) have arrested a suspect who was looking into vehicles and walking onto private property on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11.

According to FPD, on Wednesday around 10:45 a.m. officers got information about a suspicious man looking into vehicles and walking onto private property in the 1000 block of Ancestra Drive near Fountain Mesa Road and C & S Road. Police were able to get a description of the suspect from home surveillance and a short time later located a suspect matching the description.

Courtesy: Fountain Police Department

The suspect was identified by FPD as 38-year-old David Arellano. FPD said Arellano had a warrant for Parole Violation, during the arrest, police found a non-serial numbered handgun often referred to as a Ghost Gun on his person.

According to FPD, Arellano has prior felony convictions and was booked into El Paso County Jail for Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Parole Violation, Unlawfully Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

FPD asks the public, if they have any other information about this investigation or surveillance footage of Arellano illegally entering residential property or vehicles, please contact Detective Kleeb at dkleeb@fountainpd.com