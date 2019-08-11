Man arrested for murder in Fountain

FOUNTAIN — A Fountain man is behind bars for his alleged involvement in a recent homicide case.

Fountain Police were called to Patchwork Ct. just before 11 A.M. Thursday after a woman was found unconscious and not breathing.

When officers arrived they found a deceased woman with significant injuries to her body.

The suspect is 31-year-old Donnell Bradley, who was arrested Friday evening and charged with first-degree murder.

The victim’s name has yet to be released.

There is no known danger to the public, however, this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office 719-390-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.