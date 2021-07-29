Man arrested for felony menacing in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday after connecting him to a report of menacing with a gun at the Rivon Gas and Convenience Store on Highway 85/87.

The EPSO Patrol Division and Tactical Support Unit said they identified Francisco Maldonado as the suspect and found him, a short time later, at a home on Glenarm Road.

Francisco Maldonado was arrested for felony menacing in El Paso County.

Deputies found a loaded handgun on scene and attempted to take Maldonado into custody, but say he ran off. They were able to catch up and take him into custody.

Maldonado is charged with Felony Menacing, Possession of a Weapon By a Previous Offender, and Resisting Arrest.