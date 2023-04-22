(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested for driving under the influence after backing into a marked police cruiser early Saturday morning on April 22.

At approximately 4:25 a.m., officers were conducting crime pattern prevention in the 1400 block of North Academy Boulevard. While officers were parked in a parking lot, a driver of a blue F-150 truck backed out of a parking stall into a marked CSPD cruiser.

The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Esteban Marcelino, left the area, according to CSPD. When officers performed a traffic stop, the truck pulled back into the same parking lot.

No injuries were reported during the incident. There was minor damage to the rear of the police cruiser and minor damage to the rear bumper of the F-150.

Marcelino was cited for a DUI, per CSPD.