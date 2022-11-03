Man arrested for drugs, weapons & stolen retail goods

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man in possession of drugs, weapons and stolen retail goods was arrested by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

36-year-old Anthony Obley was arrested in connection to multiple crimes. He was booked into the Pubelo County Judicial Center on charges of Special Offender and Distribution. Additional charges of theft are pending, according to PPD.

Courtesy of PPD

A search warrant was executed on a property near the corner of Tucci Lane and Acero Avenue. During the course of the investigation, detectives seized the following items:

12 guns

Over 63 grams of fentanyl

Over $10,000 in cash

Over $100,000 in stolen merchandise from area retail stores

Over 17 pounds of marijuana

More than ten stores were victims of theft, according to PPD. Detectives were able to return over 75% of the stolen merchandise to the stores.

Police are continuing to work on the case as it is still an active and ongoing investigation.