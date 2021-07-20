Man arrested for burglarizing Pueblo home in broad daylight

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police have arrested the man they believe stole a gun and ransacked a home Monday morning.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, police responded to the 1400 block of E. 10th Street after a burglar was seen leaving the back of a home with a handgun.

A witness was able to watch the suspect until police arrived.

When offices got to the scene, they found Michael Luoma, 31, with a handgun in his possession.

After the burglary victim’s home was cleared by officers, the homeowner walked through and discovered that her handgun was missing. Officers confirmed that the handgun found in Luoma’s possession

was the same firearm that had been stolen from the home.

The victim also found that her home had been ransacked and various items/facilities had been used.

Luomo was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the charges of 2nd Degree Burglary and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (POWPO).