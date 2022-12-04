Man arrested for burglaries in Pueblo & Pueblo West

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A man suspected of being tied to multiple burglaries throughout Pueblo West and the City of Pueblo was arrested by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) early Sunday morning on Dec. 4.

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Theodore Koen, 41, was arrested for Second-Degree Burglary, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Criminal Mischief, Possession of Burglary Tools and Resisting Arrest. He was taken into custody following a brief police pursuit on foot after deputies spotted Koen walking near Industrial Boulevard and Aerospace Drive at around 2:10 a.m.

Koen had matched a suspect description of one of two men seen on security cameras burglarizing the Headstrong Hair and Nail Studio located on Tiffany Drive less than two hours prior to his arrest, according to deputies.

At 12:40 a.m., a deputy doing a routine patrol in Pueblo West saw a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Headstrong Hair. The vehicle was a 1996 white Chevy Suburban with distinctive racing stripes that matched the description of a vehicle seen earlier that evening during an attempted burglary in the City of Pueblo. The suspect had eluded law enforcement during the incident. The Chevy had been reported stolen in Pueblo and also matched the description of a similar vehicle that was seen during a home burglary in Pueblo West on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Deputies found the vehicle unoccupied in the Headstrong Hair and Nail parking lot with the motor running. While waiting for backup, the deputy discovered the business had been broken into. When more deputies arrived, law enforcement entered the building but did not locate anyone inside. Security footage showed two men going through items in the business. PCSO says the men appeared to leave through a back door as the first deputy arrived.

An investigation is ongoing to determine all items taken from the business. Deputies seized the vehicle and are seeking a warrant to search it.

About 90 minutes later, deputies saw Koen who matched a suspect description and attempted to talk to him. Koren then took off running and led deputies on a chase for a short distance before he was caught. During the pursuit, deputies were able to obtain a bag containing ‘tools associated with burglaries’ that Koen had thrown while running. PCSO searched the area for the second suspect but was unable to locate the man.

PCSO says Koen may have additional criminal charges forthcoming as the investigation looks into additional crimes possibly related to Koen, which include the theft of a 2022 Ozark camper trailer from Zabukovic Motors located on 701 East Spaulding Drive late Saturday night.

The trailer was reported stolen Sunday morning from the business. Security videos show the same white Chevy being used to break into the business and steal the trailer just before midnight. Sheriff David J. Lucero located the stolen trailer abandoned near the 1000 block of Saxony Drive at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

“This was awesome work by these deputies in being proactive in continuing looking for this suspect vehicle,” said Sheriff David J. Lucero. “In locating this vehicle and shortly after seeing and

apprehending one of the suspects, likely prevented further burglaries this morning by these suspects.”

An investigation is ongoing to determine the identity of other suspects involved and any other crimes tied to these individuals. Anyone with information about these incidents or has recently seen the vehicle involved in any suspicious activity should call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.