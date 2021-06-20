Man arrested for breaking into Belmont liquor store and shattering nearby business’ windows

PUEBLO, Colo. — The man police believe broke into a Belmont liquor store early Sunday morning has been apprehended.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, Armando Torres broke into the store around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found Torres inside the store. He then attempted to flee using the business’ back door but was apprehended.



Courtesy of the Pueblo Police Department

In addition to breaking into the store, police say Torres also broke the windows of a business next door.

Torres was taken into custody and is charged with Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Trespass, and a felony no-bond warrant.