COLORADO SPRINGS — Officers from the Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) arrested a man for the assault of a peace officer on multiple counts, early morning.

The suspect identified as 30-year-old Brady Alan Bathrick was charged under the following:

First Degree Assault of a Peace Officer- four counts

Felony Eluding- One count

Reckless Endangerment- 5 counts

Reckless Driving

Open Container of Marijuana

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

At 2:52 a.m., WPPD attempted to stop a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 24 near County Road 25 for an equipment violation. Bathrick failed to yield to the officer’s emergency equipment and continued at slow speeds on the highway. Refusing to stop, he then turned north onto CR 25.

In an attempt to apprehend the driver, WPPD and the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) were called to the area. A TCSO unit successfully positioned a tire deflation device that stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Blossom Rd.

Bathrick hit two WPPD patrol vehicles while trying to back out of the scene. Once officers caught Bathrick, he was placed into custody and transported to a criminal justice center.

According to police reports, Bathrick was found to have multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest, as well as a suspended driver’s license.

No individuals were injured during this case.