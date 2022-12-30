Man arrested for Assault on Peace Officer after foot chase

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) arrested a man for multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following a police pursuit on foot early Friday morning on Dec. 30.

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Nathan Craft, 30, was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $10,000 bond. Craft faces the following charges:

Felony charges Second Degree Assault on a Peace Officer Vehicular Eluding



Misdemeanor charges Prohibited Use of Weapons Traffic infractions: Driving After Revocation, Reckless Driving and Speeding.



At approximately 12:40 a.m., an EPSO deputy initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle traveling southbound on Powers Boulevard near Platte Avenue. The vehicle immediately sped away from the deputy and continued southbound on Powers Boulevard. The deputy did not pursue the vehicle.

According to EPSO, the vehicle crashed a short distance later near the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Airport Road. Arriving deputies saw the suspect run from the scene and gave chase on foot. Law enforcement made contact with Craft and attempted to restrain him when Craft punched a Sergeant in the face, per EPSO.

After a brief struggle, the suspect was taken into custody. During the arrest, deputies found a loaded handgun in Craft’s front pocket. There were no other injuries resulting from the traffic crash or struggle, EPSO said.