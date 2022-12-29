(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) have arrested a man in connection to a vehicular homicide that occurred Wednesday morning, Dec. 28 in Arapahoe County, after he was stopped in his semi-truck on I-25 south of Colorado Springs.

31-year-old Erick Mejia was arrested and is currently being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility. Mejia is facing a felony charge of Vehicular Homicide. His bond is set at $100,000.

At 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 28, investigators responded to 1 Digicomm Drive in Unincorporated Arapahoe County for a welfare check. Officers found a 55-year-old victim laying on the ground beside a white passenger van. The victim was pronounced dead on scene despite life-saving efforts from both deputies and South Metro Fire Rescue.

Investigators determined that the victim’s van was parked next to a white semi-truck driven by Mejia. The victim sustained fatal injuries when he and his van were hit by the semi as Mejia was driving forward, leaving the area. Mejia then made a delivery to Digicomm and left the area.

Deputies tracked the semi-truck going southbound on I-25 toward El Paso, Texas. Officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) were able to stop the semi-truck at mile marker 125, south of Colorado Springs.

Mejia was detained and taken to FPD for questioning. He was subsequently arrested by ACSO Investigators.

ACSO previously reported that deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest; however, it was officers with FPD who detained the suspect. ACSO thanked FPD and Colorado State Patrol for their assistance in this case.