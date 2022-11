(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) Falcon Division responded to a call about a sexual assault in progress on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Saturday afternoon CSPD was called to the 3400 block of North El Paso Street, northeast of Nevada Avenue and Fillmore Street where Vincent Vera was arrested for sexual assault on a child.

The juvenile victim and family were contacted and transported to a safe location for interviews per CSPD.