(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — A man has been arrested Saturday night on Oct. 15, for the alleged sexual assault on a child.

Michael Johnson, 53, was arrested by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office for the following charges:

Sex Assault on a Child in a Position of Trust

Failure to Comply – Driving Under Restraint/Alcohol Related

Johnson turned himself over to deputies at the Fremont County Jail. He had two warrants out for his arrest by Florence Police and El Paso County.