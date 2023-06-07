(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested by police after he allegedly trespassed, fired a crossbow, sped on the wrong side of the road, and eluded authorities in the morning hours of Tuesday, June 6.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 10:07 a.m. on Monday, June 6, officers were called to the Lodge at Black Forest Apartments in the 7700 block of Bear Run Point. Officers were told a man, later identified as 29-year-old Jonathan Brosky, had two machetes and was entering employee-only areas of the Club House and refusing to leave.

Before officers arrived, Brosky retrieved a crossbow from his car and fired it through a window into an occupied office. He then left the area before officers arrived.

About 30 minutes later an officer on a motorcycle saw a vehicle later determined to be the same vehicle from the Lodge at Black Forest, traveling 90 mph in the opposing lanes of traffic on Research Parkway. The officer tried to stop the vehicle but the driver eluded the officer.

CSPD said five minutes later a detective found the suspect’s vehicle at a hotel near Razorback Road and North Academy Boulevard. Patrol officers attempted to contact Brosky, but he ran away. Brosky was taken into custody after the brief foot chase and is facing charges of Felony Menacing, Vehicular Eluding, and other traffic-related charges.