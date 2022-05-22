COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has made an arrest regarding a reported shooting that occurred at 3040 Mallard Drive.

According to police records, probable cause was found to make an arrest for Eric Lockhart for Manslaughter.

On Saturday, CSPD received a report of a shooting which occurred at the Mallard Apartments, just before 1 p.m. They were also notified that a victim had been shot.

When officers arrived on scene, CSPD found a woman in the apartment with a gunshot wound.

Lockhart was transported and booked into a Criminal Justice Center (CJC).

Investigation is still ongoing.