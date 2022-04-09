Baca County, Colo — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and Baca County law enforcement worked together on Saturday to end a standoff with a wanted suspect.

30-year-old Shane Steward was wanted in Baca County for attempted murder and other felony charges.

Baca County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Steward, who was considered highly dangerous. After a nearly 5-hour standoff, deputies located Steward, hiding in the home, and safely took him into custody.





Steward has been booked into the Baca County Jail.