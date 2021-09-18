Man arrested following Saturday morning apartment complex shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The man police believe shot another man early Saturday morning is behind bars.

Around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Colorado Springs police were called to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Lenmar Drive.

When they arrived, they found a man outside with life threatening injuries. After being treated on scene, the victim was transported to a local hospital.

After further investigation, Milton Connell was charged with First Degree Assault and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.