Man arrested following house fire in Salt Creek

PUEBLO, Colo — Deputies arrested a 44-year-old Pueblo man for attempted murder and arson in connection with an early morning house fire in the Salt Creek neighborhood.

Police responded to a house fire and found the residence fully engulfed in flames.

Three residents, who were in the home sleeping at the time, were all able to get out safely. One of the residents, a 62-year-old man, suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to a local hospital for treatment police said.

Victor Mcentire was arrested at his Salt Creek home after Sheriff’s Detectives learned from witnesses that he was seen walking away from the home carrying a gas can.

While investigating the incident, detectives found that Mcentire had been at the home Saturday night when he got into a verbal confrontation with another man visiting at the home.

Pueblo Rural Fire responded and was able to quickly put the fire out.

The fire caused an estimated $84,000 in damage and Pueblo Regional Building condemned the home due to the extent of the damage.

Police say one of the residents told Sheriff’s Deputies, he was awakened after hearing a roommate coughing. The man said he realized the house was on fire. He said he and his wife were able to escape the burning home by climbing through a bedroom window.

The other resident said he was awakened by the fire and, although he was overcome by smoke, was able to get out through a back door.

Mcentire was arrested for three counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree arson and criminal mischief.