(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man in connection to a fatal multi-vehicle crash Friday night on Oct. 28 has been arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police records state Michael Tapia was arrested after the incident. Alcohol and speed are considered factors in this investigation, according to CSPD.

At approximately 8:19 p.m., CSPD received a report of a severe injury crash at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they discovered several occupants of the vehicles with serious injuries. The victims were transported to a hospital.

Police reported that the driver of the first vehicle fled the scene and was later located by officers. The driver was transported to a hospital where he was treated for injuries and evaluated for impairment.

A preliminary investigation reported that the first vehicle was eastbound on Lake Avenue attempting to turn left onto northbound East Cheyenne Road. A second and third vehicle were both westbound on Lake Avenue approaching the intersection of Venetucci Boulevard. All vehicles collided at the intersection.

Passengers in the first vehicle all suffered serious bodily injuries. One of the passengers later died due to injuries sustained from the crash.