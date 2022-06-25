COLORADO SPRINGS — A man arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was detained after breaking the rear passenger side window of a police car and resisting police early morning.

At 9 a.m., CSPD officers responded to a domestic violence call and located the suspect, identified as Blake Kempfer, at a hospital where he became “irate and non-compliant with officers,” according to police reports.

Kempfer was taken into custody at the time without incident.

Police reports state that while being transported to a Criminal Justice Center (CJC), Kempfer was able to slip his handcuffs to the front of the police vehicle and began banging his head on the divider.

Upon arrival at the CJC, Kempfer broke the rear passenger window of the police car and attempted to crawl out. Officers were already present at the scene and ready to assist.

Kempfer was ultimately removed from the vehicle and continued to resist officers.

During the altercation, law enforcement received minor injuries from broken glass and were treated at a local hospital. Officers were able to return to service after treatment.