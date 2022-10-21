(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested for a felony warrant after officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a disturbance early Friday morning on Oct. 21.

Shortly before 7:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to an ‘unknown call for service,’ at an apartment complex near Underwood Point and Braeswood Point. Police records state the residence as having an extensive history of disturbances.

Upon arrival, officers heard a woman screaming inside the apartment. Police attempted to enter the apartment, but were unsuccessful due to an excessive number of locks on the door. A containment was set up around the area when police discovered that a man with a felony warrant was inside the residence. The suspect was identified as Cody Gracy.

The woman exited once several announcements were made to the apartment. A short time later Gracy exited and was taken into custody for his active warrant.