Man arrested after multiple shootings in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police have arrested a man in connection with multiple shootings around the city.

Pueblo police secured an arrest warrant for Michael Pena, 23, following an investigation into several shootings.

Pena now faces three counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit First-Degree Assault, eight counts of Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (POWPO), and six counts of Prohibited Use of a Weapon.

At the time when Pena’s arrest warrant was served, he was already in custody in the Pueblo County Detention Center. He had been in custody since July 8, 2021, when detectives assigned to the Pueblo Police Department’s Criminal Information Section arrested him on a parole warrant as well as a warrant for Attempted Murder.

Another firearm tied to Pena was recovered on the date of his arrest.