(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A highly intoxicated man was arrested after hitting multiple street signs and damaging a power line early Sunday morning on May 28, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

At approximately 2:15 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of West Fontanero Street on reports of an armed man damaging a white Toyota truck. Before officers arrived, the suspect left in the truck and returned a short time later hitting numerous street signs along Recreation Way and firing multiple rounds into the air, said CSPD.

The suspect, later identified as Red Colnot, proceeded to drive through two property gates and hit a light pole, which also took out a power line on Recreation Way, stated CSPD.

The vehicle became inoperable and a police chase on foot ensued resulting in Colnot’s arrest. He was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained from the crash as well as his high level of intoxication, per CSPD. Colnot was taken into custody for numerous charges.