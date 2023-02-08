(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested for firing a weapon out of his vehicle multiple times following a road rage incident on Jan. 25.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to Wooten Road and Platte Avenue to investigate a road rage incident. Arriving officers discovered that the suspect threatened the victim and then fired their weapon out the window several times while both vehicles traveled down the roadway.

On Feb. 7, 22-year-old Collin Martinez was taken into custody in the 1100 block of Cree Drive near the corner of Seneca Road and Galley Road. Martinez is being held at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center for Felony Menacing.

During the arrest, detectives recovered several stolen guns and over 1,000 fentanyl pills. Another individual who was with Martinez was also taken into custody for an unrelated warrant.