CSPD: Man arrested after firing shots outside downtown bar

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs police arrested a man after they say he fired a gun outside a bar in downtown Colorado Springs.

It happened around 1:50 A.M. Sunday morning in the area of Kiowa and Tejon Streets. Police arrived after hearing shots fired. Witnesses pointed out a vehicle parked nearby and said the driver, Andrew Chandler, had decided to fire off 6 to 8 rounds into the air after leaving a local bar. No one was hurt.

A loaded handgun was recovered, and Chandler was arrested for weapons offenses and DUI.