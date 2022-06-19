WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) arrested a man who had fired multiple shots at unoccupied vehicles and kept police in a barricaded standoff Saturday evening.

42-year-old Mark Smith was taken into custody for multiple felony charges.

At 6:38 p.m., WPPD officers were notified of a suspicious vehicle and shots being fired in the area of HWY 24 at the eastern city limits near Crystola.

Witnesses indicated a man driving a silver truck fired shots from a handgun at unoccupied vehicles parked at the Bad Rock Auto on 2701 Mountain Glen Ct. The suspect then fled from the area, according to police reports.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered evidence that supported witness statements.

WPPD began looking for the suspect’s vehicle with assistance from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) and Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

At 7:30 p.m., officers found the truck abandoned by a residence located at 1200 Kings Crown Rd.

During the investigation, officers discovered that the homeowners were not in town. The suspect was believed to be barricaded in the garage. After several hours, law enforcement found the suspect hiding in a car parked inside the garage of the home.

He was arrested and taken to a Criminal Justice Center.

At this time, there is no known tie to the owners of the home.