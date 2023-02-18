(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested after crashing into two police patrol vehicles due to suspected impairment Friday night on Feb. 17, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers were responding to a burglary in progress in the 3400 block of Sinton Road.

Officers were traveling southbound on Sinton Road when another vehicle traveling northbound on Sinton Road veered out of its lane into the lane of the officer’s vehicles. CSPD said all three vehicles collided, and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene. All three drivers were transported to the hospital.

One of the officers and the driver who veered off, later identified as Alexander Thomas, sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

The 3400 block of Sinton Road was closed for several hours while CSPD investigated the crash. Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor that caused the incident, according to CSPD. Thomas was arrested following the crash investigation.