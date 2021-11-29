Man arrested after causing wrong-way wreck on I-25

Andrew Lee Jenkins, 22, is accused of driving a van in the wrong direction on I25 in Colorado Springs, causing a wreck and injuries.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Days after witnesses reported seeing him drive a van the wrong way on I-25 in Colorado Springs, the police department says it has arrested 22-year-old Andrew Lee Jenkins.

Jenkins is being charged with DUI and two counts of vehicular assault after he reportedly drove a van south in the northbound lanes of the interstate in the overnight hours on November 28.

The van Jenkins was driving crashed into another car, injuring the occupants of that vehicle.

Jenkins is scheduled to appear in court for an advisement hearing on Tuesday.