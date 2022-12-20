(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after a disturbance involving the man and a woman led to a police chase and another disturbance.

According to CSPD on Monday, Dec. 19 at around noon officers were called to Cooper Avenue and Monroe Street just west of I-25. A witness reported to police that they saw a man and woman physically fighting in their vehicle, leaving the area after learning the witness was an off-duty officer.

CSPD said after the man and woman encountered the witness and officers, they left the area at a “high rate of speed,” officers briefly pursued the suspect but stopped due to the suspect’s reckless driving.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Police investigated and determined that the suspect was Brigham Sheeham, who police said had multiple warrants for his arrest, including a warrant from a different agency for Robbery.

Later at around 2:15 p.m. officers got a call about a disturbance involving Sheeham and the woman. CSPD police said they were able to determine Sheeham’s location and with help from CSPD Tactical Enforcement Officers and K9 were able to take Sheeham into custody in the 600 block of North 30th Street a few blocks north of Cimarron Street.