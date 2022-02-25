EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he attacked a neighbor with multiple weapons.

On Friday, at approximately 1:47 a.m. the El Paso County Sheriffs Office Communications Center received a report of a stabbing, according to a press release.

The individual reporting told officials that their neighbor had broken into their home, located at the 800 block of Meadow Lane in Palmer Lake, and attacked them with a knife.

Both an EPSO deputy and Palmer Lake Police Department officer responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered a man with a machete.

Adam Gerak was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

The homeowners received immediate medical attention. One of the individuals was transported to a local hospital for multiple injuries and has since been released, stated the release.

The 37-year-old man has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges:

2 counts of Attempted Murder

First Degree Burglary

First Degree Assault

Second Degree Assault

Felony Menacing

Gerak was also booked for additional charges not yet named.