EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he attacked a neighbor with multiple weapons.
On Friday, at approximately 1:47 a.m. the El Paso County Sheriffs Office Communications Center received a report of a stabbing, according to a press release.
The individual reporting told officials that their neighbor had broken into their home, located at the 800 block of Meadow Lane in Palmer Lake, and attacked them with a knife.
Both an EPSO deputy and Palmer Lake Police Department officer responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, authorities discovered a man with a machete.
Adam Gerak was taken into custody after a brief struggle.
The homeowners received immediate medical attention. One of the individuals was transported to a local hospital for multiple injuries and has since been released, stated the release.
The 37-year-old man has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges:
- 2 counts of Attempted Murder
- First Degree Burglary
- First Degree Assault
- Second Degree Assault
- Felony Menacing
Gerak was also booked for additional charges not yet named.