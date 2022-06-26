COLORADO SPRINGS — An officer from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was assaulted by a man and received minor injuries early morning.

Justin McCreight was arrested for Second Degree Assault on a peace officer in addition to outstanding warrants.

At 5:14 a.m., a CSPD officer was in the area of South Academy Blvd. and Astrozon Blvd. when he saw a man walking in the middle of the road. The man almost got hit by oncoming traffic.

The officer stopped to check the wellbeing of the man and discovered he was under the influence of an unknown substance.

The man climbed onto the patrol car and struck the officer in the head.

CSPD says the officer received minor injuries.

After a brief struggle, the man was detained and arrested.