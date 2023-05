(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) rescued a man and his dog on Thursday, May 11 near downtown Colorado Springs.

On Thursday, CSFD tweeted around 7:30 a.m. that it was on the scene of a swift water rescue at the 200 block of West Bijou Street near I-25. A man and his dog were in Monument Creek when crews were able to quickly rescue them from the water.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD advises the public to please be careful near any water Thursday.