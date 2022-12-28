(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was allegedly killed by his roommate

On Dec. 18, 37-year-old Martin Rodarte, of Colorado Springs, was discovered dead in his home near the 1300 block of Kelly Johnson Boulevard. The coroner’s office has yet to determine the cause and manner of death.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) found Rodarte after detaining a suspect who attempted to break into CSPD’s Falcon Police Substation. The suspect informed officers that he had shot his roommate and wanted to turn himself in, according to CSPD. Officers found Rodarte dead in his home after investigating the suspect’s nearby apartment.

Rodarte’s death is the 52nd homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. The Colorado Spring Police Department had investigated 43 homicides this time last year.

If you are a witness or have information regarding this case, call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.