COLORADO SPRINGS– The man accused of starting the Silver Charm Fire will be required to appear in court.

The Silver Charm Fire burned 17 acres of land within two hours on Friday, coming close to the farm subdivision. The Colorado Springs Fire Department says the fire was caused by illegal welding during burn restrictions.

Fire investigators have not named the suspect at this time but say he was issued a court summons.

If charged, the suspect could face up to a $2,000 fine, jail time, probation, or a combination of all three penalties.