Man accused in deadly Colorado Springs apartment fire tells officers he’s an alien who “communicates directly with God”

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire and Police departments responded to a deadly fire at the Enfield Apartments, near the intersection of Fillmore Street and Hancock Avenue, on November 8.

A week later, the El Paso County courthouse released more information about 20-year-old Trey Dove, who was arrested that day and charged with first degree murder and first degree arson – for intentionally starting the fire. 66-year-old Ronald Turner, died after jumping off his third floor apartment balcony, while trying to escape the flames.

According to Dove’s arrest affidavit, several other people were hurt during the fire – one was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

During questioning, Dove told officers he’d started the fire in his apartment using the burners on his stove. Officers took note of several – what they called – “bizarre” statements, including an ability to “communicate directly with God.” Dove also said he believed he was an alien and “possessed by victims of the Holocaust.”

Dove didn’t provide officers any further details on how the fire started or why, but one of his neighbors said he’d made comments about letting the apartment burn because he hated the place.

The same neighbor also spotted Turner, moments before his death, calling for help. The neighbor asked if Turner could get out through his front door – Turner said he could not – before jumping to the ground.

Law enforcement officers continue to conduct interviews of other neighbors during their investigation into this incident.

Dove is set to make his first court appearance on November 18.