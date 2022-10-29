(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A mama bear and her two cubs were spotted at a state cross-country race near the Norris Penrose Event Center Saturday morning, on Oct. 29.

The bear family was spotted at Bear Creek Park during a 5A boys state cross-country race. The bear cubs followed their mom and crossed the creek near a bridge while runners were between miles one and two.

The mama bear went up the hill with her two cubs away from the course after runners had passed and were crossing the creek to head into the arena.