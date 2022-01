Mako COVID-19 testing sites shorten hours in anticipation of winter storm

Charles Hoppmann is swabbed for a COVID-19 test as his family of four departs for a vacation in Milan, Italy, at a testing center operated by Nomi Health inside Miami International Airport, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Miami. Nomi nurses said that both demand for tests and positivity rates at their testing center have risen significantly since Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – Because of anticipated inclement weather, all Mako COVID-19 test sites will be open with shortened hours from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 6.

This includes the following sites:

Citadel Mall, 750 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO (south of JCPenney).

Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO (southeast parking lot).

El Paso County Public Health South, 6436 U.S. Highway 85-87, Fountain, CO (enter from Fontaine Blvd.).

Falcon testing site at intersection of Old Meridian Rd. and Chicago Ave.

Those who need testing are encouraged to pre-register online.