Mako COVID-19 testing sites shorten hours in anticipation of winter storm

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – Because of anticipated inclement weather, all Mako COVID-19 test sites will be open with shortened hours from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 6.
This includes the following sites:
- Citadel Mall, 750 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO (south of JCPenney).
- Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO (southeast parking lot).
- El Paso County Public Health South, 6436 U.S. Highway 85-87, Fountain, CO (enter from Fontaine Blvd.).
- Falcon testing site at intersection of Old Meridian Rd. and Chicago Ave.
Those who need testing are encouraged to pre-register online.