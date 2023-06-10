Make Top of the World Rodeo your weekend highlight!

(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — The Top of the World Rodeo will continue through Sunday, June 11, with popular events to fill the weekend at the Teller County Fairgrounds.

Courtesy of Teller County Sheriff’s Office

Guests will get to enjoy events including bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, bull riding and more activities for all ages.

A parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Bennett Avenue with more fun later in the day like Mutton Bustin, a Rodeo and street dancing on Saturday, June 10.

If you missed Saturday’s breakfast, you can still make it to the Elks Lodge Sunrise Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Fairgrounds on Sunday.

Click the link above for an event schedule.