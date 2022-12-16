(PUEBLO, Colo.) — In the heart of the city across from the Arkansas River is a quaint coffee shop known to locals as Gypsy Java.

For FOX21’s day five of We are Pueblo, Meteorologist Matt Meister joins a local favorite that’s been a part of Pueblo for the past four years. For those looking for an authentic homestyle feel, Gypsy Java has it all with in-house-made baked goods and syrups along with vegan and gluten-free options.

“We have stuff that is homemade here like towels and stuff that people sell. All of our coffee is local, all of our baked goods are made here, even our gingerbread houses that are on display this year,” stated a Gypsy Java baker.

The staff gingerbread contest is hosted for locals to vote for the winning gingerbread house, which is announced at the end of the year.

If you haven’t visited Gypsy Java, make sure to put it on your list to check out!