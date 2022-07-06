COLORADO SPRINGS — A local Raising Cane’s restaurant helped grant a wish for a little boy from Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

3-year-old Mason walked into his favorite restaurant and was greeted by employees, before being led to a table decorated with all his favorite things. At the table, Mason found out he and his family will be leaving this month for San Diego.

Mason was born with a heart that only has one ventricle strong enough to pump blood. He received a heart transplant at just five and a half months old. He is now three and thriving. His family says he is excited to go to Lego Land, Sea World, and the Safari Park.









Mason also loves water, which makes this trip extra special because it will be the first time Mason and his mother get to see the ocean.

This surprise wish reveal will help kick off a give-back campaign hosted by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. On Monday, July 11, all 18 restaurants throughout Colorado will donate 15% of sales to Make-A-Wish Colorado.