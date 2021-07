SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Residents in Summit County are starting to see smoke from major wildfires burning in the West.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, fires in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and California are sending smoke into the county.

Currently there are major wildfires burning to the west of Colorado in Idaho, Montana, Oregon and California. The winds are coming from the northwest, which are beginning to push smoke into Colorado and is evident already in Summit County. pic.twitter.com/0FMyS9UAJG — SCSOPIO (@SummitSheriffCO) July 10, 2021

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, as of this report, Colorado Springs is listed as a moderate fire danger.