(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, May 19, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash involving a car and a minivan just before 10:30 p.m.

Initial investigation by the Major Crash team found the driver of the car was traveling south on Circle Drive when the driver lost control, according to CSPD. The car crossed over the center line of the roadway into oncoming traffic. After the car struck a concrete barrier, a minivan traveling north on Circle Drive hit the car.

CSPD said one of the drivers had serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital. The second driver was also transported to a hospital for injuries.

“It is early in the investigation and unknown if speed, alcohol, or road conditions were a factor in this traffic crash,” stated CSPD.