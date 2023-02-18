(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man for allegedly selling narcotics to children, Friday evening on Feb. 17.
In January 2023, Metro Narcotics became aware of a suspect who was selling a variety of narcotics to children. The suspect later identified as, Westley Ransom, was selling narcotics under the alias “Mailman.”
Throughout the investigation, detectives seized the following:
- 127 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms
- 15 grams of MDMA
- 42 Adderall pills
- 4 Xanax pills
- 8.6 ounces of refined marijuana
- 10.17 ounces of marijuana concentrate, which included THC edibles and vapes
Ransom’s primary customer base was young adults and teenagers, stated CSPD. He was arrested for numerous narcotics-related offenses.