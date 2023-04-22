SEATTLE (KXRM) — Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen each scored two goals, Cale Makar tallied a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Seattle Kraken 6-4 to take a 2-1 series lead in their Western Conference quarterfinal.

For the third time in the series, Seattle scored first. Former Colorado College Tiger Jaden Schwartz, who scored two goals, deflected a shot from the point to give the Kraken their first home playoff goal in franchise history. Schwartz also finished the game with a -4.

Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves. The Avs and Kraken will play Game 4 Monday at 8 p.m.