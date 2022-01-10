Lung Association calls to protect lung health post-Marshall Fire

DENVER – After the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, along with the potential damaging air quality caused by it, the American Lung Association in Colorado is urging residents to protect their lung health.

Smoke and ash from wildfires can rapidly spread, causing lung damage and respiratory issues. The general public and vulnerable groups may contract chronic lung disease patients, the elderly, children, pregnant women and outside workers, need to exercise caution.

General recommendations are as follows:

Avoid dust and soot: People with lung or heart problems should avoid clean-up activities and areas where dust or soot is present.

Reduce dust and soot: Thoroughly wet dusty and sooty area prior to clean-up. This will help to reduce the amount of particles becoming airborne.

Cover your face: Wear an appropriate mask during clean-up, a HEPA-filtered one or an N-95.

Do not disturb: If exposure to asbestos or other hazardous materials is suspected, do not disturb the area. Dust masks do not protect against asbestos.

For more information about how residents can protect their respiratory health from wildfires, visit Lung.org/wildfires.