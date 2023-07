(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A popular Colorado Springs seafood restaurant will soon be serving up at a second location.

Courtesy of Luchals

Luchals will be expanding to Fountain, its new brick-and-mortar restaurant expected to open in the fall around September or October.

For now, Luchals will continue serving favorite dishes like crab fries, cajun shrimp fries, catfish nuggets and more on a rotating menu at their food truck. You can find them at 6436 S. US HWY 85-87 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.