COLORADO SPRINGS — Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera visited the Independence Center in Colorado Springs on Monday to sign a proclamation commemorating the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Lt. Governor Primavera is serving as acting Governor of Colorado while Governor Jared Polis attends the bipartisan Western Governors Association annual meeting in Idaho. The proclamation formally declares July as Disability Pride month.

“The Americans with Disabilities Act was not the beginning, nor the end, of the disability rights movement, but it solidified rights that people had fought for state by state over decades,” said Lt. Governor Primavera. “Colorado has a long history of supporting the independence of people with disabilities and acknowledges their right and legal protections to make choices about the trajectory of their lives. There’s no greater time than today to reaffirm this commitment and celebrate the impacts those with disabilities have on our state.”









Tuesday marks 32 years since the ADA was signed by President George H.W. Bush. The law makes it illegal to discriminate against people with disabilities in all areas of life – jobs, schools, transportation, and places open to the general public. Before the ADA, children with disabilities were not guaranteed access to public schools.

The Independence Center is a disability-focused nonprofit in Colorado Springs that advocates for independence and education regarding disability law.

“We are so thankful to Lt. Governor Primavera for taking the time to recognize the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act,” said Indy Frazee, CEO of The Independence Center. “The ADA is such an important milestone in the disability rights movement. Here at The IC, we continue to build upon this foundation as we work to create a world where everyone is known, valued, and included.”