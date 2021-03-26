Lowe’s springs for free gardens-to-go kits on Thursdays in April

(WTRF) — Spring has sprung and Lowe’s is inspiring people to transform their homes in a month-long “SpringFest” with free garden-to-go project kits.

Beginning April 8, the home improvement store will give away family project kits every Thursday.

The complete dates and items are:

April 8: Recipes from professional cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson.

Recipes from professional cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson. April 15: Lowe’s Mystery Garden Pinata with mystery seed packets.

Lowe’s Mystery Garden Pinata with mystery seed packets. April 22: 500,000 tree saplings

500,000 tree saplings April 29: Lowe’s Butterfly Quest to create a butterfly garden.

Customers will need to register on Lowe’s website beginning April 1 for the free kits, which will be picked up curbside. The kits can be reserved starting one week before each giveaway.

According to a national survey by Morning Consult and Lowe’s, 85% of people said their home is now their sanctuary and 70% said they don’t plan to travel this spring.