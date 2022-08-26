COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is dead following crash involving a pedestrian just north of Motor City on Friday.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at approximately 5:30 p.m. the communications center was notified of an injury crash at the intersection of 8th Street and Lower Gold Camp Road.

Information provided to law enforcement indicated the crash involved two cars and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Neither of the occupants of the cars reported any injuries.

Due to the nature of this crash, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team responded to the scene and has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The intersection of 8th Street and Lower Gold Camp Road is closed while investigators process the scene. The road closures are expected to last for several hours. Motorist are asked to avoid the area.