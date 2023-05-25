(HASTY, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is closing the West Boat Ramp at John Martin Reservoir State Park due to low water levels and is expected to remain closed for the rest of the season.

Dan Kirmer, Park Manager said barring a large surge of water from upstream the ramp is expected to remain closed. However hand-launched craft such as canoes and kayaks can continue to launch from the ramp.

“Guests are invited to launch their boats from the East Boat Ramp, as it still has adequate water to accommodate most boats,” Kirmer said. “And the East Boat Ramp should remain open for the remainder of the season.”

Courtesy: Dan Kirmer of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

While smaller crafts can launch with ease from the east ramp, Kirmer cautioned guests with Larger vessels with deep hulls, or a trailer that sits high above the ground will have difficulty launching from the east ramp. Most vehicles will have to be partially submerged to launch boats from trailers.

CPW said to avoid further closures there are plans to extend the ramp. Last year, the water did not drop far enough to allow ramp extension work to be done.